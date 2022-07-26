Home / News / India / 30-ft bronze statue of Goddess Bhuvaneshwari to be installed in Bengaluru
30-ft bronze statue of Goddess Bhuvaneshwari to be installed in Bengaluru
2 min read.03:54 PM ISTLivemint( with inputs from PTI )
This is the first time in the state's history, the mammoth statue dedicated to Goddess Bhuvaneshwari is being installed under the aegis of the Karnataka government
For the first time in the history of Karnataka, a 30-ft bronze statue of Goddess Bhuvaneshwari, considered to be the reigning deity of Kannada identity will be installed by the Karnataka government in Bengaluru.
This is the first time that the mammoth statue dedicated to the goddess is being installed under the aegis of the state government.
The statue project has been approved by Kannada and Culture Minister V Sunil Kumar.
The project which is estimated to cost ₹2 Crore, is located in half-acre land at Kalagrama in the Jnanabharathi campus in Bengaluru.
The statue will stand atop a 10-foot grand platform will be installed by the Karnataka Shilpakala Academy.
Its design will be as per expert advice and will bear elements depicting the state's cultural glory.
According to Kannada and Culture Minister V Sunil Kumar, the statue of Kannada Taayi (mother Kannada) Bhuvaneshwari has not been installed anywhere so far by the government. Hence, the government has taken this decision. Officials have been instructed to complete the statue construction work within three months, added the minister.
Kumar further stated that there are idols and memorial statues dedicated to several personalities and social reformers in the state, but no government had so far built a statue for the goddess of Kannada.
The statue project will be flagged off by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in November, the first day of which is celebrated as 'Kannada Rajyotsava' (state formation day).
The minister held a meeting of department officials on Monday and directed officials to get the statue and its site should be readied by Sankranthi next (in January).
The state government plans to promote the Kalagrama as a tourist destination once the statue comes up at the site.
Kumar has directed officials to draw up daily programmes that can be organised at the Kalagrama auditorium.
The Karnataka government's move is seen as an attempt by the ruling BJP to project its pro-Kannada identity image, ahead of the Assembly polls scheduled to be held next year.
Notably, a 108-ft statue of Bengaluru founder Kempegowda is also being installed by the state government. Kempegowda was a 16th century chieftain under the Vijayanagara Empire. The statue which is expected to be ready by this year, is located on a 23-acre space near the Kempegowda International Airport at Devanahalli.
