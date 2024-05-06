30-year-old man booked under IPC for VPN use in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri
Jammu and Kashmir Police booked Mazhar Iqbal for using a VPN app, violating a district magistrate's order. The action follows an order suspending VPN services to protect data during Lok Sabha Elections 2024
The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday booked a man for allegedly using a Virtual Private Network (VPN) application on his mobile phone, thereby violating an order issued by the district magistrate on May 6, PTI reported. The man was identified as Mazhar Iqbal, 30, a resident of Dhanore Jaralan village.