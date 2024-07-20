31 Democrats in US Congress have c

Published20 Jul 2024, 12:36 AM IST
By Moira Warburton

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) -

Thirty-one congressional Democrats have publicly called on Democratic President Joe Biden to end his re-election bid after the 81-year-old incumbent's halting debate performance against Republican rival Donald Trump.

They represent more than one in 10 Democrats in Congress, where Biden's party controls 213 seats in the House of Representatives and 51 in the Senate.

Here is a list of the Democratic U.S. lawmakers who have publicly and directly called for Biden to not run again.

SENATORS

Martin Heinrich (New Mexico)

Jon Tester (Montana)

Peter Welch (Vermont)

REPRESENTATIVES

Earl Blumenauer (Oregon's 3rd district)

Ed Case (Hawaii's 1st district)

Sean Casten (Illinois's 6th district)

Jim Costa (California's 21st district)

Angie Craig (Minnesota's 2nd district)

Lloyd Doggett (Texas's 35th district)

Jesus "Chuy" Garcia (Illinois's 4th district)

Raul Grijalva (Arizona's 7th district)

Jim Himes (Connecticut's 4th district)

Jared Huffman (California's 2nd district)

Greg Landsman (Ohio's 1st district)

Mike Levin (California's 49th district)

Zoe Lofgren (California's 18th district)

Seth Moulton (Massachusetts's 6th district)

Betty McCollum (Minnesota's 4th district)

Scott Peters (California's 50th district)

Brittany Pettersen (Colorado's 7th district)

Mark Pocan (Wisconsin's 2nd district)

Mike Quigley (Illinois's 5th district)

Pat Ryan (New York's 18th district)

Adam Schiff (California's 28th district)

Brad Schneider (Illinois's 10th district)

Hillary Scholten (Michigan's 3rd district)

Mikie Sherrill (New Jersey's 11th district)

Adam Smith (Washington's 9th district)

Eric Sorensen (Illinois's 17th district)

Greg Stanton (Arizona's 4th district)

Marc Veasey (Texas's 33rd district)

(Reporting by Moira Warburton, Bo Erickson, David Morgan, Kanishka Singh, Makini Brice and Patricia Zengerle in Washington, and Costas Pitas in Los Angeles; additional reporting by Dan Trotta, Katharine Jackson, Susan Heavey and Ismail Shakil; Editing by Scott Malone, Lisa Shumaker, Matthew Lewis and Marguerita Choy)

First Published:20 Jul 2024, 12:36 AM IST
