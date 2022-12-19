3.1 magnitude earthquake hit Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi

3.1 magnitude earthquake hit Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi1 min read . 06:04 AM IST
An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 jolted Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi early Monday, the National Center for Seismology informed
An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 jolted Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi early Monday, the National Center for Seismology informed
Land of Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi experienced mild tremors after an earthquake of 3.1 Richter scale intensity jolted the area in the wee hours of Monday.
Land of Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi experienced mild tremors after an earthquake of 3.1 Richter scale intensity jolted the area in the wee hours of Monday.
According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake had an epicentre falling 5 km below the ground and was of magnitude 3.1. It occurred 24 km ESE of Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand at around 1:50 am.
According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake had an epicentre falling 5 km below the ground and was of magnitude 3.1. It occurred 24 km ESE of Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand at around 1:50 am.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.1, Occurred on 19-12-2022, 01:50:05 IST, Lat: 30.68 & Long: 78.68, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 24km ESE of Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, India," the National Center for Seismology tweeted.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.1, Occurred on 19-12-2022, 01:50:05 IST, Lat: 30.68 & Long: 78.68, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 24km ESE of Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, India," the National Center for Seismology tweeted.
Since, the earthquake was of low magnitude, no casualty or major damage to property has been reported till now.
Since, the earthquake was of low magnitude, no casualty or major damage to property has been reported till now.
Uttarakhand's Tehri was jolted by another earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale on 6 November
Uttarakhand's Tehri was jolted by another earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale on 6 November
"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.5, Occurred on 06-11-2022, 08:33:03 IST, Lat: 30.67 & Long: 78.60, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 17km ESE of Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand," the NCS had tweeted.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.5, Occurred on 06-11-2022, 08:33:03 IST, Lat: 30.67 & Long: 78.60, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 17km ESE of Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand," the NCS had tweeted.
(With inputs from ANI)
(With inputs from ANI)