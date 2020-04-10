PUNJAB : 31 new coronavirus cases were reported as of 5:00 PM on Apr 10 in Punjab, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in Punjab to 132. Among the total people infected as on date, 5 have recovered and 11 have passed away.

Punjab now has 132 total cases of Covid-19

District-wise breakup is available for 57 of the total 132 cases reported in the state. SBS Nagar had the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 19 confirmed infections. The table and map below show confirmed cases for all districts.

9 districts in Punjab have confirmed cases of Covid-19

Punjab's 132 cases put it at number 14 in terms of number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 1364, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Maharashtra has the highest number of Covid-19 cases in India.

Data has been sourced from Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.