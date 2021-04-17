32 more die from COVID in Haryana; state sees record daily spike of 7,717 cases

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A surge in coronavirus cases in Haryana continued unabated with the state recording the biggest single-day jump of 7,717 infections on Saturday as 32 more people died from the disease, according to a Health Department bulletin.

A surge in coronavirus cases in Haryana continued unabated with the state recording the biggest single-day jump of 7,717 infections on Saturday as 32 more people died from the disease, according to a Health Department bulletin.

In the wake of a sharp increase in cases, the Haryana government on Saturday constituted a state-level monitoring committee, officials said.

The 17-member panel is headed by Health Minister Anil Vij. It includes the chief principal secretary to the CM, chief secretary and the DGP. The first meeting of the committee will be held here on Monday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Saturday, the worst-hit Gurgaon alone accounted for 2,549 cases, the biggest single-day tally for the district falling in the National Capital Region.

Among the districts that reported a big spike in cases were Faridabad (987), Sonipat (646), Hisar (597), Karnal (477), Panchkula (349) and Panipat (250). A day earlier, the state had recorded 6,277 coronavirus cases.

Five deaths each were reported from Faridabad and Panipat, three each from Hisar, Karnal and Rohtak and two each from Jind, Palwal, Panchkula and Gurgaon. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The number of active cases in Haryana stands at 38,558. So far, 3,07,850 people have recovered from the infection and the state has a recovery rate of 88.01 per cent, the bulletin said. PTI SUN VSD RDK RDK

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}