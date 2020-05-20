321 new coronavirus cases reported in UP as of 8:00 AM - May 20

UP : 321 new coronavirus cases were reported as of 8:00 AM on May 20 in UP, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in UP to 4,926. Among the total people infected as on date, 2,918 have recovered and 123 have passed away.

District-wise breakup is available for 1174 of the total 4926 cases reported in the state. Agra had the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 241 confirmed infections. The table and map below show confirmed cases for all districts.

View Full Image 50 districts in Uttar Pradesh have confirmed cases of Covid-19

Uttar Pradesh's 4,926 cases put it at number 7 in terms of number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 37136, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

View Full Image Maharashtra has the highest number of Covid-19 cases in India.

Data has been sourced from Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.