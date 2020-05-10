The first batch of 326 Indian nationals stranded in the UK due to the coronavirus-linked global travel restrictions arrived in Mumbai today. The special evacuation Air India flight landed at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) at around 1.30 am with 326 Indians, Press Trust of India reported.

"1st flight 2 #Mumbai landed- crew interaction less with the passengers. Protective kit was given 2 all-along with snack n meal kept on the seat beforehand. Next #quarantine. Watch the space," tweeted a passenger onboard the flight.

"Reached Mumbai safely from UK. Thank you so much to @airindiain @HCI_London, @NISAU_UK, @MEAIndia," another person said in a tweet.

The arriving passengers with symptoms will be moved to isolation centres while asymptomatic passengers residing in Mumbai will be moved to quarantine facilities like hotels and those from outside of the city will be transported by the state to their respective district headquarters, Press Trust of India reported, citing airport authorities.

On Monday, India announced had that it will begin phased repatriation of its citizens stranded abroad from May 7.

The government said that Air India will operate 64 flights in the first week from May 7 to May 13 to bring back around 15,000 Indian nationals.

Meanwhile, around 25,000 Indians have registered with the country's mission in the US for repatriation flights, news agency ANI reported, citing Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

(With Agency Inputs)

