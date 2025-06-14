328 guns, grenades: Manipur security forces recover arms, war-like stores in raids across 5 districts

Joint teams of the Manipur Police, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), the Army, and Assam Rifles recovered 328 rifles and guns among a massive cache of arms and ammunition in a major crackdown across five Imphal valley districts of Manipur on Saturday.

The Manipur Police said that the intelligence-led raids were conducted on the intervening night of June 13-14 in the outskirts of five valley districts — Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur, Kakching and Thoubal.

"Explosives and other warlike stores were recovered by the joint teams. 151 SLR rifle, 65 Insas rifles, 73 rifles of other kinds, 5 carbine gun, 2 MP-5 gun and other warlike stores were recovered," ADGP Manipur Police, Lhari Dorjee Lhatoo, said.

"The total guns and rifles recovered are 328 in number," he said.

What arms and ammunitions were recovered? Among the items seized were 151 SLR rifles, 65 INSAS rifles, 73 other rifles, five carbine guns, two MP5 guns, 12 light machine guns, six AK series rifles, two Amogh rifles, one mortar, six pistols, one AR-15 and two flare guns.

Besides a total of 328 rifles and guns, the security forces recovered 591 assorted magazines, 3,534 SLR rounds, 2,186 INSAS rounds, 2,252 rounds of .303 rifles, 234 AK rounds, 407 Amogh rounds, 20 9-mm pistol rounds, 10 grenades, three lathodes and seven detonators.

'Efforts to restore normalcy' The Manipur Police said in a press statement that these intelligence-based operations mark a major achievement for the Manipur Police, the security forces, “in their continued efforts to restore normalcy, maintain public order, and ensure the safety and security of citizens and their property.”

The statement read, “The Manipur Police reiterates its commitment to a peaceful and secure Manipur. The public is urged to cooperate with Police & Security Forces and report any suspicious activities or information related to illegal weapons to the nearest police station or Central Control Room.”

It added, "Senior police officials are in close coordination with all security stakeholders to ensure that such operations continue in a sustained and focused manner to restore normalcy, maintain public order, and ensure the safety and security of citizens and their properties."

Manipur violence Tensions escalated in Manipur in 2023 when an ethnic violence broke out between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups. According to news agency PTI, more than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in the violence.

The Centre had on February 13 imposed the President's rule in the northeastern state after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned. The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation.

Meanwhile, the CBI is probing cases related to the Manipur ethnic violence in accordance with a direction of the Supreme Court.

In June this year, massive protests were held across Manipur over the arrests of leaders of the Meitei organisation Arambai Tenggol, prompting the administration to impose prohibitory orders and suspend internet services in five Imphal valley districts.