Over 33,000 passengers use Delhi Metro's Yellow, Pink, Blue lines today: DMRC

After Delhi Metro resumed services in s a graded manner from Monday onwards, thr overall ridership on yellow, pink and blue lines was approximately 33,000 from 7 am to 11 am today, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said today.

The surge in number of passengers using the services today came in the backdrop of DMRC resuming its Blue and Pink routes of the trains today after a 171-day hiatus owing to the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown in the country.

Trains operated in batches of four-hour each from 7-11 AM in the morning and 4-8 PM in the evening in the first stage.

"Revenue, ridership not on mind. Out aim is to connect people," DMRC chief Mangu Singh told news agency PTI on resumption of metro services.

"Transport demand will not decrease in post-COVID scenario, ultimately people will come back to metro", he added.

The reopening of these two lines will ensure availability of nine of the existing 28 interchange Metro stations from Wednesday, including Rajouri Garden (Blue Line & Pink Like); INA Delhi Haat (Yellow & Pink Line); Mayur Vihar Phase – I (Blue Line & Pink Line); Rajiv Chowk (Blue Line & Yellow Line); Anand Vihar ISBT (Blue Line & Pink Line) and Sikanderpur (Yellow Line & Rapid Metro), the DMRC said earlier.

On Monday, the Delhi Metro had resumed services on its Yellow Line, with curtailed operations and a slew of measures for safety of passengers and employees.

Operations in the first four hours from 7 am to 11 am was smooth with approximately 7,500 passengers availing themselves of the service, said DMRC.

Metro services in Delhi-NCR were closed since March 22 due to the pandemic.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had recently issued guidelines allowing the Delhi Metro to resume operations in a graded manner, following which the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) had said it would be done in three stages from September 7-12.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Wednesday reported the highest single-day spike in new Covid-19 cases so far, after 4,039 more patients tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, according to daily health bulletin.

With this, the national capital's caseload has breached 2 lakh-mark to reach 2,01,174, it added.

Along with that, the death toll has also increased to 4,638 as 20 more virus-related fatalities were reported in Delhi on Wednesday.

There are currently 1,72,763 patients who have recovered/discharged/migrated so far including 2,623 patients today.









