3.3 magnitude earthquake strikes Meghalaya1 min read . Updated: 21 Dec 2022, 11:26 AM IST
An earthquake of 3.3 magnitude hits Meghalaya during the early hours on Wednesday. No major harm to property or casualty has been reported
An earthquake of magnitude 3.3 was felt near Tura, Meghalaya in the early hours, informed National Centre for Seismology. Epi-centre of the mild earthquake was located by the agency at 10 kilometres below the surface at around 64 km east of Tura, Meghalaya.