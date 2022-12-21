An earthquake of magnitude 3.3 was felt near Tura, Meghalaya in the early hours, informed National Centre for Seismology. Epi-centre of the mild earthquake was located by the agency at 10 kilometres below the surface at around 64 km east of Tura, Meghalaya.

Earthquake of Magnitude:3.3, Occurred on 21-12-2022, 05:40:00 IST, Lat: 25.80 & Long: 90.76, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 64km ENE of Tura, Meghalaya, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/r1o5HkwIXu@Indiametdept @ndmaindia @Dr_Mishra1966 @DDNational pic.twitter.com/Xfcon7VwVl — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) December 21, 2022

As of now, no casualty has been reported along with any severe property damage. Notably, the northeastern state witnessed a similar mild earthquake near Tura last month. The magnitude of the earthquake was recorded at 3.4 Richter scale at that time.

Northern and North eastern zones of the country are heavily prone to earthquake as the region constantly witnesses the movement of its tectonic plates beneath the ground. Tectonic plates are the outermost layer of the earth which are constantly moving at a negligible pace. These tectonic plates collide while shifting that result in earthquake like situation.