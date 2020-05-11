TELANGANA : 33 new coronavirus cases were reported as of 8:00 AM on May 11 in Telangana, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in Telangana to 1,196. Among the total people infected as on date, 750 have recovered and 30 have passed away.

District-wise breakup is available for 919 of the total 1196 cases reported in the state. Hyderabad had the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 472 confirmed infections. The table and map below show confirmed cases for all districts.

29 districts in Telangana have confirmed cases of Covid-19

Telangana's 1,196 cases put it at number 11 in terms of number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 22171, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Maharashtra has the highest number of Covid-19 cases in India.

Data has been sourced from Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

