NEW DELHI : Thirty three cases of the new Covid-19 variant Omicron has been detected in India. The latest case was detected in Delhi , the second case in the national capital. The fresh surge in cases has spiked concerns globally.

The World Health Organisation(WHO) has designated Omicron as a “variant of concern" and pointed at its potential to mutate into thirty different forms. The first case was detected in South Africa.

In India, most cases has been detected in Maharashtra.

Here are the top ten points on this big story:

- Delhi reported its second case of Omicron on Saturday after a fully vaccinated individual with a travel history to Zimbabwe and South Africa tested positive for the new variant of the coronavirus

- Last Sunday, a 37-year-old fully vaccinated man who arrived in Delhi from Tanzania, became the first patient of Omicron in the national capital.

- A three-and-half-year-old girl in Maharashtra tested positive for Omicron, along with six other people, taking the number of infections of the new variant in the state to 17, according to the state's health department.

- The three patients from Mumbai were all men, aged 48, 25 and 37 with recent travel history of Tanzania, the UK and South Africa-Nairobi, respectively

- The four Omicron patients from Pimpri-Chinchwad were contacts of a Nigerian woman who had tested positive for the new variant of concern.

- On 10 December two cases of Omicron was confirmed in Gujarat's Jamnagar after two contacts of the NRI who was the first Omicron case of the state tested positive and the new variant was detected.

- On 6 December, four members of a family, who recently returned from South Africa, and five of their acquaintances tested positive for the latest, a more transmissible variant of the coronavirus in Rajasthan

- On 10 December, all the nine patients who were infected with Omicron variant of coronavirus and were admitted to a hospital in Jaipur, tested negative for Covid.

- On 3 December, for the first time in India two cases from Karnataka were detected through genomic surveillance

- Vaccines and masks are important, the government said in a cautionary note Friday. "WHO is warning against the decline in mask usage. The global scene of Omicron is disturbing... We are now operating at a risky level," said Dr VK Paul, who heads the centre's Covid task force.

