On the occasion of Women's Day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced several women-oriented initiatives taken by the government of Tripura including job quota, provision for venture capital fund for women entrepreneurs and others. "Women will now get 50% reservation to operate shops in government shopping complexes or markets," Union Home Minister said as reported by news agency ANI. Meanwhile, 50% of venture capital fund is reserved to promote startups by women.

Tripura govt has decided to give a reservation of 33% to all women for any state govt job, or for higher educational institutions. All women taking admission in Institutions of National Importance will get a 3% interest waiver on loans if taken, he added.

"This initiation of women welfare by CM Biplab Kumar Deb shall benefit everyone in Tripura," Shah said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU), Agartala Campus. "This is the first campus of such a science university in the whole of North-East, which includes UG-PG courses like narcotic forensics," he says

