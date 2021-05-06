Delhi has vaccinated 68,205 people in the last 24 hours. Overall, 35,52,037 beneficiaries have received Covid-19 vaccines to date

National capital Delhi on Thursday reported 335 deaths, 19,133 new infections, and 20,028 recoveries in the last 24 hours. With this, the overall caseload of the city has surged to 12,73,035 and the fatalities have climbed to 18,398, according to Delhi's health bulletin. This is the third time in the last four days that the number of new cases remained below 20,000.

Moreover, Delhi has witnessed a 1,349 per cent jump in the number of its Covid-19 containment zones in the past month. Out of the total 49,123 containment zones, south Delhi has the maximum number of 21,172 containment zones.

Northeast Delhi has around 600 containment zones closely followed by East Delhi (more than 500 ) which has the lowest number of such zones. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the Delhi government, there are a total of 21,839 beds, of which 20,117 are occupied and 1,722 are vacant. Currently, 50,062 Covid-19 patients are under home isolation, the state's health department added.

The national capital has vaccinated 68,205 people in the last 24 hours. Overall, 35,52,037 beneficiaries have received Covid-19 vaccines to date. Cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated with the second dose are--77,53,88.

