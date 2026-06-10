339 report Shigellosis symptoms in Keralam's Wayanad, two test positive: What is the disease? How serious can it get?

Around 339 people across Keralam have reported symptoms of a highly contagious bacterial intestinal infection called Shigellosis, which is caused by the Shigella genus.

Among them, two - a four-and-a-half-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl - have tested positive for the disease, ANI reported citing health officials of the state.

Among those hospitalised, 21 people are undergoing treatment at the Sultan Bathery Taluk Headquarters Hospital, while 38 others are receiving treatment at private hospitals.

What is shigellosis? How is it caused? Shigella bacteria cause shigellosis, which is an infection affecting the intestines and generally lead to diarrhoea and fever. While the infection is usually mild and subsides on its own, it can lead to severe complications in patients with co-morbid conditions.

The bacteria enters the human body through stale food or contaminated water, and can affect the epithelial lining of the colon, thus leading to inflammation of the cells.

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K Muraleedharan, the state's health minister, while speaking on the government's efforts in preventing the spread of shigellosis, said on Sunday that authorities are carrying out inspections to ensure food safety in schools as well as food outlets.

He also said that the bacteria spreads through food and water, and informed that hotels have been instructed to provide boiled as well as chlorinated water to their customers. Unhygenic food stalls will be shut down, he also warned.

4-year-old girl infected with Shigella dies in Kozhikode A four-year-old girl who was undergoing treatment at Kozhikode Medical College after being infected with Shigella died last Saturday. She was admitted on 3 June, Tuesday, and doctors confirmed the presence of Shigella bacteria on Friday.

Muraleedharan, addressing a press conference, confirmed the news, saying, "A 4-year-old child in Kozhikode has died from Shigella, a bacterial infection. The child was being treated at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. The day before yesterday, in two schools in Wayanad--specifically at Kolliyadi Mar Baselios Higher Secondary School in Sulthan Bathery--about 164 people suffered from diarrhoea and vomiting. According to the reports received so far, the preliminary report suggests it is not part of Shigella, but samples are being tested for confirmation," ANI reported.

"In addition to Shigella, the Keralam government is also monitoring for other diseases, such as Ebola. Travellers from countries where Ebola has been reported are being screened at airports," he also said.

Earlier, he had said that one person who has recently arrived from Uganda has been placed under quarantine as a precautionary measure. He also mentioned that four medical colleges have been prepared with isolation wards to handle any suspected cases.

"The person who has come from Uganda is in quarantine. We have arranged four medical colleges for persons coming from different places. We have given instructions, and the isolation wards are also settled. Ebola has not been reported in any place in India; there are only suspected cases. It is mainly spreading in Australia and Uganda. So, we must be vigilant," the Minister was quoted as saying by ANI.

Who is at higher risk? Young children under the age of five, people with weakened immune systems, older adults, and immunocompromised individuals are susceptible to severe symptoms and complications from the disease, as per the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Doctors Without Borders.