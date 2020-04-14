34 more test positive for covid-19 in Andhra Pradesh

HYDERABAD : Andhra Pradesh (AP) on Tuesday reported 34 more positive cases of coronavirus, taking the state’s tally to 473. The fresh cases were reported from the Guntur, Kurnool, Krishna, Anantapur, and Nellore districts of the state.

Of the 13 affected districts, Guntur has seen the highest tally with 109 cases, followed by Kurnool with 91 cases and Nellore with 56.

On Monday, 19 people had tested positive for the virus in the state.

The AP government has also identified 141 covid-19 clusters and has set up containment zones to stop the highly contagious virus from spreading.

Most of the cases reported in AP (including Tuesday’s) are linked to the religious congregation that was organized by the Tablighi Jamat sect (of Islam) at the Markaz Nizamudin last month, a senior official from the state government said, seeking anonymity. At least 1,500 people from AP and Telangana had attended the meeting.

As many as 27 mandals out of the 676 mandals across 13 affected districts of AP have been declared as red zones and have been cordoned-off.

Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy last week told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the ongoing lockdown, that has been imposed to contain the pandemic, should only continue in the ‘red zone’ clusters that have been identified in the state only.

Jagan Mohan Reddy’s opinion on the extension of the lockdown was made during a video conference with Modi. Maintaining that he would heed the Centre’s advice on the issue, the chief minister put forth his opinion keeping in mind the economic impact of the lockdown on the state.

In the neighbouring state of Telangana, 61 new covid-19 cases and one death were reported on Monday, with the total reaching 592. Total deaths in the state until Monday stood at 17.

