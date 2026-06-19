34 people fall ill in suspected food poisoning case after eating pizza in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi

At least 34 people, including several children, were taken ill in a suspected food poisoning incident after allegedly consuming pizza from a food outlet in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra’s Thane district, police said on Friday.

The incident came to light on Thursday when multiple patients started arriving at a government hospital with symptoms linked to foodborne illness.

Advertisement

According to police, the affected individuals began reporting complaints such as stomach pain, dizziness, nausea and loose motions. Hospital authorities noticed a steady influx of patients from around 6 pm onwards and alerted the concerned agencies.

Also Read | No more rusted blades: FSSAI cracks down on unsafe cutting tools in kitchens

"The flow of affected persons continued till today morning. A total of 34 patients were admitted and all are out of danger," a police official said.

Preliminary investigations revealed that all those who fell sick had eaten a shawarma pizza from the same food outlet on Wednesday night. Symptoms reportedly began appearing from Thursday afternoon, prompting many of them to seek medical attention.

Following the incident, police registered a case against the owner of the food establishment under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the suspected food poisoning and whether any food safety norms were violated.

Advertisement

Officials said samples of the food item consumed by the affected individuals have been collected and sent for laboratory testing. The results are expected to help establish whether contamination or improper food handling led to the illnesses.

Authorities are continuing their probe while monitoring the health condition of those affected by the incident.

Hyderabad food safety raid uncovers illegal fast-food unit, 110 kg adulterated stock seized In a significant operation against food adulteration, Hyderabad Police’s H-FAST (Hyderabad Food Adulteration Surveillance Team), in coordination with a Food Safety Officer, raided an illegal fast-food storage and preparation unit in the Charminar area and seized around 110 kg of adulterated food products.

The surprise inspection was carried out at Al Akbar Fast Food and Godown in New Laad Bazar’s Panch Mohalla locality, which falls under the jurisdiction of Hussainialam Police Station. The raid was launched following specific intelligence inputs regarding suspected food safety violations at the premises.

Advertisement

During the inspection, officials discovered that food items were being prepared, stored and handled in extremely unhygienic conditions, raising serious concerns about consumer safety and public health.

Investigators found that the establishment was operating without the mandatory licence issued by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). Authorities also alleged that the operators were using banned artificial food colouring agents, including MSK Lion Green and Raspberry Red, in food preparation.

Further examination revealed several other violations, including the repeated use of stale cooking oil, the absence of water quality certification, inadequate pest-control measures and poor sanitation standards throughout the facility.

As part of the enforcement action, officials seized approximately 110 kg of prepared fried chicken, six containers of loose cooking oil containing 15 litres each, and several packets of artificial chemical food colours suspected to have been used in food processing.

Advertisement

Also Read | FSSAI orders removal of damaged knives in food units to curb contamination risks

Two individuals believed to be managing the illegal operation were taken into custody during the raid.

Authorities cautioned that the consumption of adulterated and improperly handled food can result in a range of health complications, including food poisoning, vomiting, diarrhoea and gastrointestinal infections. Officials also highlighted the long-term risks associated with reused cooking oil and artificial food additives, which may trigger allergic reactions, toxicity-related complications, liver damage and other serious health conditions.

Following the operation, a case was registered at Hussainialam Police Station under relevant provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, along with other applicable laws. The accused persons and the seized material have been handed over to local police for further investigation and legal proceedings.

About the Author Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More ✕ Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer

India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More India News Home 34 people fall ill in suspected food poisoning case after eating pizza in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi