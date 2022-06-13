35 in Maths, 36 in English: IAS officer was told ‘he can't do anything’ after board results. What happened next?1 min read . 07:22 PM IST
- The message comes ahead of the state board results to encourage the students who are awaiting the same.
Scored low in Class 10? Do not let demoralize you, as a small incident like this does not indicate that you can't be successful in life. In a bid to convey this strong message, an IAS officer recently made his own results public, which shows how badly he fared in his class 10 board exam.
Tushar D Sumera, the district collector of Bharuch, Gujarat, barely secured passing marks in the exams. He got 35 marks in English and 36 in Mathematics. But that never stopped him from what he has achieved. The message comes ahead of the state board results to encourage the students who are awaiting the same.
A picture of Mr Sumera along with the report card, which was blurred, was shared on Twitter by Awanish Sharan, a 2009 batch IAS officer of the Chhattisgarh cadre
"Sharing his mark sheet, Bharuch Collector Tushar Sumera has said that he scored only passing marks in class 10 board exams. Out of 100, he got only 35 in English and 36 in Maths. Not only in the entire village but also at his school, he was told that he can't do anything," the post reads.
Later, Tushar Sumera completed his graduation in the Arts stream and worked as a school teacher before clearing the UPSC examination. In 2012, Sumera became an IAS officer
