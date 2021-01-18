OPEN APP
Home >News >India >3.5 magnitude earthquake hits Maharashtra's Palghar
3.5 magnitude earthquake hits Maharashtra's Palghar. (AP)
3.5 magnitude earthquake hits Maharashtra's Palghar. (AP)

3.5 magnitude earthquake hits Maharashtra's Palghar

1 min read . Updated: 18 Jan 2021, 05:53 AM IST Staff Writer ( with inputs from ANI )

An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter Scale hit Palghar, Maharashtra, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS)

Palghar: An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter Scale hit Palghar, Maharashtra at 10.45 pm on Sunday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

"Earthquake of magnitude: 3.5, Occurred on 17-01-2021, 22:00:45 IST, Latitude: 20.03 and Longitude: 72.82, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Palghar, Maharashtra," the NCS tweeted.

Further details are awaited.

