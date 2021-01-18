3.5 magnitude earthquake hits Maharashtra's Palghar

3.5 magnitude earthquake hits Maharashtra's Palghar1 min read . Updated: 18 Jan 2021, 05:53 AM IST
An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter Scale hit Palghar, Maharashtra, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS)
Palghar: An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter Scale hit Palghar, Maharashtra at 10.45 pm on Sunday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).
"Earthquake of magnitude: 3.5, Occurred on 17-01-2021, 22:00:45 IST, Latitude: 20.03 and Longitude: 72.82, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Palghar, Maharashtra," the NCS tweeted.
Further details are awaited.
