3.5 magnitude earthquake hits Maharashtra's Palghar.

An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter Scale hit Palghar, Maharashtra, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS)

Palghar: An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter Scale hit Palghar, Maharashtra at 10.45 pm on Sunday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

Further details are awaited.

