356 bone marrow transplants for Thalassemia patients successfully completed under TBSY: Health Ministry2 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 07:09 PM IST
The government has been implementing the TBSY since 2017 under the National Health Mission and had recently completed its second phase in March 2023
NEW DELHI : Atleast 356 bone marrow transplants for Thalassemia patients have been successfully completed under Thalassemia Bal Sewa Yojana (TBSY) in India, said the union health ministry informed on World Thalassemia Day on Monday.
