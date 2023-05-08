Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper Subscribe
Home/ News / India/  356 bone marrow transplants for Thalassemia patients successfully completed under TBSY: Health Ministry

356 bone marrow transplants for Thalassemia patients successfully completed under TBSY: Health Ministry

2 min read . 07:09 PM IST Priyanka Sharma
Union minister of state for health and family welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar.

The government has been implementing the TBSY since 2017 under the National Health Mission and had recently completed its second phase in March 2023

NEW DELHI :Atleast 356 bone marrow transplants for Thalassemia patients have been successfully completed under Thalassemia Bal Sewa Yojana (TBSY) in India, said the union health ministry informed on World Thalassemia Day on Monday. 

NEW DELHI :Atleast 356 bone marrow transplants for Thalassemia patients have been successfully completed under Thalassemia Bal Sewa Yojana (TBSY) in India, said the union health ministry informed on World Thalassemia Day on Monday. 

The government has been implementing the TBSY since 2017 under the National Health Mission (NHM) and had recently completed its second phase in March 2023. 

The government has been implementing the TBSY since 2017 under the National Health Mission (NHM) and had recently completed its second phase in March 2023. 

According to doctors, thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder that causes a body to have less hemoglobin than normal. 

According to doctors, thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder that causes a body to have less hemoglobin than normal. 

Bharati Pravin Pawar, union minister of state for health and family welfare while launching the third phase of TBSY Pawar said that it is important to enhance screening of the disease, create more awareness and counselling opportunities, and increase treatment facilities to fight blood disorders such as Thalassemia and sickle cell disease. 

Bharati Pravin Pawar, union minister of state for health and family welfare while launching the third phase of TBSY Pawar said that it is important to enhance screening of the disease, create more awareness and counselling opportunities, and increase treatment facilities to fight blood disorders such as Thalassemia and sickle cell disease. 

The program will benefit underprivileged thalassemia patients and those with aplastic anemia, which is an irreversible condition that can be life-threatening without treatment. 

The program will benefit underprivileged thalassemia patients and those with aplastic anemia, which is an irreversible condition that can be life-threatening without treatment. 

The program has empaneled 10 reputed hospitals across India, including AIIMS, New Delhi; CMC Vellore; Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai; MCGM Hospital, Mumbai; PGIMER, Chandigarh; Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute, New Delhi; SGPGI, Lucknow; Narayana Hrudayalaya, Bangalore; CMC, Ludhiana and Tata Medical Centre, Kolkata among others. 

The program has empaneled 10 reputed hospitals across India, including AIIMS, New Delhi; CMC Vellore; Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai; MCGM Hospital, Mumbai; PGIMER, Chandigarh; Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute, New Delhi; SGPGI, Lucknow; Narayana Hrudayalaya, Bangalore; CMC, Ludhiana and Tata Medical Centre, Kolkata among others. 

She urged partner ministries and other stakeholders to continue their efforts towards removing stigmas and misconceptions associated with such hereditary diseases and generate more awareness to address the knowledge gap surrounding sickle cell disease. 

She urged partner ministries and other stakeholders to continue their efforts towards removing stigmas and misconceptions associated with such hereditary diseases and generate more awareness to address the knowledge gap surrounding sickle cell disease. 

Pawar also released the Standard Treatment Workflow for Sickle Cell Disease which has been developed by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). 

Pawar also released the Standard Treatment Workflow for Sickle Cell Disease which has been developed by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). 

The union minister further highlighted the need to take advantage of various initiatives of the Union Government for treatment of diseases like sickle cell anemia such as the e-Raktkosh portal for blood transfusion requirements and the network of over 1.5 lakh Health and Wellness Centres for treatment and diagnostic care.

The union minister further highlighted the need to take advantage of various initiatives of the Union Government for treatment of diseases like sickle cell anemia such as the e-Raktkosh portal for blood transfusion requirements and the network of over 1.5 lakh Health and Wellness Centres for treatment and diagnostic care.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Priyanka Sharma

Priyanka Shamra is a health and pharma journalist with nearly nine years of field reporting experience. She is a special correspondent with Mint. Her beat includes covering the Ministry of Health and Department of Pharmaceuticals. She also covers the Ministry of Women and Child Development and the Department of Biotechnology.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.