NEW DELHI : Total 3,564 road accidents occurred in India due to potholes in the year 2020, which is 1, 211 accidents less than last year, the government informed Parliament on Thursday.

In a reply to the Parliament, the government said the road transport and highways ministry has formulated a multi-pronged strategy to address the issue of road safety based on Education, Engineering (both of roads and vehicles), Enforcement, and Emergency Care.

The government said a total 4,775 and 3,564 accidents occurred in the years 2019 and 2020, respectively, due to potholes.

Earlier this month, the highways ministry introduced several safety measures to prevent road accidents on National Highways in the wake of India ranking 3rd across the 199 countries, as reported by the world road statistics, 2018.

According to the data available with highways ministry, the total number of road accidents in the year 2020 were 3,66,138. Though India’s incidence of accidents (36 per lakh people) is much lesser than the developed and developing countries like USA (684), Japan (393), Iran (365), and Turkey (233).

The government had said that road safety is made an integral part of road design at the planning stage. The identification and rectification of black spots (accident prone spots) on national highways is put into practice and the ministry has delegated powers to regional officers of MORTH (Ministry of Road Transport and Highways) for technical approval to the detailed estimates for the same.

Guidelines for pedestrian facilities on National Highways for persons with disabilities is also issued to all states/UTs. Safety standards for automobiles are improved in terms of airbags, anti-braking system (ABS), Tyres, crash test, and whole vehicle safety conformity of production.

