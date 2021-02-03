35,889 personnel administered COVID-19 vaccines in Maharashtra

35,889 personnel administered COVID-19 vaccines in Maharashtra1 min read . Updated: 03 Feb 2021, 10:48 PM IST
Of the total number of personnel who were vaccinated on Wednesday, 35,096 were healthcare workers while 793 were frontline workers, who received their first jab, the official from the public health department
Mumbai: A total of 35,889 healthcare staffers and frontline workers were administered COVID-19 vaccines in Maharashtra on Wednesday, taking the total count of those inoculated in the state so far to 3,54,633, an official said.
Of the total number of personnel who were vaccinated on Wednesday, 35,096 were healthcare workers while 793 were frontline workers, who received their first jab, the official from the public health department said.
Mint Lite | India criminal laws, Singapore’s covid tracing, Navalny & more4 min read . 11:13 PM IST
CDC director says teachers don’t need vaccines to reopen schools1 min read . 11:07 PM IST
UK PM says level of COVID infections still 'alarmingly high' even as vaccination crosses 10 mn1 min read . 11:08 PM IST
Govt places second purchase order with SII for 1 crore doses of Covishield1 min read . 11:03 PM IST
"The state had set a target of giving dose to 57,758 personnel, of whom 35,889 were administered the vaccines, which comes to 62 per cent," he said.
According to him, 555 sessions of vaccination held across the state during the day.
The second dose will be administered after a gap of four weeks, the official said.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.