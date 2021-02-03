OPEN APP
Home >News >India >35,889 personnel administered COVID-19 vaccines in Maharashtra
A file photo of a nurse displaying a vial of Covishield, the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, at a medical centre in Mumbai, India. (REUTERS) (HT_PRINT)
A file photo of a nurse displaying a vial of Covishield, the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, at a medical centre in Mumbai, India. (REUTERS) (HT_PRINT)

35,889 personnel administered COVID-19 vaccines in Maharashtra

1 min read . Updated: 03 Feb 2021, 10:48 PM IST PTI

Of the total number of personnel who were vaccinated on Wednesday, 35,096 were healthcare workers while 793 were frontline workers, who received their first jab, the official from the public health department

Mumbai: A total of 35,889 healthcare staffers and frontline workers were administered COVID-19 vaccines in Maharashtra on Wednesday, taking the total count of those inoculated in the state so far to 3,54,633, an official said.

Of the total number of personnel who were vaccinated on Wednesday, 35,096 were healthcare workers while 793 were frontline workers, who received their first jab, the official from the public health department said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
The Centre has set up a committee to suggest reforms in criminal laws and sought suggestions from state governments, courts and bar councils, Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday

Mint Lite | India criminal laws, Singapore’s covid tracing, Navalny & more

4 min read . 11:13 PM IST
FILE PHOTO: Walensky’s remarks come as the Biden administration faces pressure to reopen schools, caught between its pledge to safely do so and demands from teachers’ unions about their working environments

CDC director says teachers don’t need vaccines to reopen schools

1 min read . 11:07 PM IST
UK PM Boris Johnson

UK PM says level of COVID infections still 'alarmingly high' even as vaccination crosses 10 mn

1 min read . 11:08 PM IST
FILE PHOTO: India has approved two COVID-19 vaccines--Covishield manufactured by SII and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech

Govt places second purchase order with SII for 1 crore doses of Covishield

1 min read . 11:03 PM IST

"The state had set a target of giving dose to 57,758 personnel, of whom 35,889 were administered the vaccines, which comes to 62 per cent," he said.

According to him, 555 sessions of vaccination held across the state during the day.

The second dose will be administered after a gap of four weeks, the official said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout