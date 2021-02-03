Subscribe
Home >News >India >35,889 personnel administered COVID-19 vaccines in Maharashtra
A file photo of a nurse displaying a vial of Covishield, the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, at a medical centre in Mumbai, India. (REUTERS)

35,889 personnel administered COVID-19 vaccines in Maharashtra

1 min read . 10:48 PM IST PTI

Of the total number of personnel who were vaccinated on Wednesday, 35,096 were healthcare workers while 793 were frontline workers, who received their first jab, the official from the public health department

Mumbai: A total of 35,889 healthcare staffers and frontline workers were administered COVID-19 vaccines in Maharashtra on Wednesday, taking the total count of those inoculated in the state so far to 3,54,633, an official said.

Mumbai: A total of 35,889 healthcare staffers and frontline workers were administered COVID-19 vaccines in Maharashtra on Wednesday, taking the total count of those inoculated in the state so far to 3,54,633, an official said.

Of the total number of personnel who were vaccinated on Wednesday, 35,096 were healthcare workers while 793 were frontline workers, who received their first jab, the official from the public health department said.

Of the total number of personnel who were vaccinated on Wednesday, 35,096 were healthcare workers while 793 were frontline workers, who received their first jab, the official from the public health department said.

"The state had set a target of giving dose to 57,758 personnel, of whom 35,889 were administered the vaccines, which comes to 62 per cent," he said.

According to him, 555 sessions of vaccination held across the state during the day.

The second dose will be administered after a gap of four weeks, the official said.

