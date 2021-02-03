35,889 personnel administered COVID-19 vaccines in Maharashtra

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
1 min read.10:48 PM IST
PTI
Of the total number of personnel who were vaccinated on Wednesday, 35,096 were healthcare workers while 793 were frontline workers, who received their first jab, the official from the public health department
Mumbai: A total of 35,889 healthcare staffers and frontline workers were administered COVID-19 vaccines in Maharashtra on Wednesday, taking the total count of those inoculated in the state so far to 3,54,633, an official said.
Of the total number of personnel who were vaccinated on Wednesday, 35,096 were healthcare workers while 793 were frontline workers, who received their first jab, the official from the public health department said.
