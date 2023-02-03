Union Minister of state for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Ashwini Kumar Choubey said that 35,898 consumer complaints were filed online through e-Daakhil portal (as on 24 January, 2023) in the country.

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, the minister said that the Consumer Protection Act, 2019 provides for e-filing of the complaints. “Further the Consumer Protection (Consumer Dispute Redressal Commissions) Rules, 2020 provide for the manner of filing of complaints electronically in National Commissions, State Commission and District Commission."

Choubey added that so far besides the National Commission, e-filling facility has been operationalized in 34 States/UTs. “The features of e-Daakhil inter-alia include facility for user registration, online fee payment, application status, rejoinders, SMS/mail alert and for uploading complaint documents."

He said that the portal provides for speedy, effective and hassle-free resolution of cases.

The minister added that a scheme titled ‘Computerization & Computer Networking of Consumer Commissions’ i.e. ‘CONFONET’ is being implemented by the Department of Consumer Affairs.

“Under this scheme, necessary hardware and manpower support is being provided to the Consumer Commissions all across the country to facilitate online filing of consumer complaints, e-hearing, e-affidavit, e-payment, e-notice, e-judgment etc," Choubey said.