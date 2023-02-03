35,898 consumer complaints filed online through e-Daakhil portal: MoS Choubey
- Consumer Protection (Consumer Dispute Redressal Commissions) Rules, 2020 provide for the manner of filing of complaints electronically
Union Minister of state for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Ashwini Kumar Choubey said that 35,898 consumer complaints were filed online through e-Daakhil portal (as on 24 January, 2023) in the country.
