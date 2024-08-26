Maharashtra news: 35-foot Chhatrapati Shivaji statue, unveiled by PM Modi, collapses in Sindhudurg

The Chhatrapati Shivaji statue collapsed at around 1 pm at Rajkot Fort in Maharashtra's Malvan on Monday.

Livemint
Published26 Aug 2024, 07:49 PM IST
PM Modi had unveiled the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue on December 4 last year on the occasion of Navy Day. Photo: X
PM Modi had unveiled the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue on December 4 last year on the occasion of Navy Day. Photo: X

A 35-foot statue of Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra in December last year, collapsed on Monday.

According to a PTI report citing an official, the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue collapsed around 1 pm at Rajkot Fort in Malvan.

Following the incident, the opposition parties have slammed the Eknath Shinde-led Bharatiya Janata Party-Shiv Sena government, alleging it had paid little attention to the quality of work. 

Alleging corruption in the tender for construction of the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi said: “The statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj erected at Sindhudurg collapsed today. Modiji had inaugurated the structure in December last year. Who was the contractor? Is it correct that the work was given to a Thane-based contractor? What action will be taken against the contractor? How much ‘khoke’ did the contractor pass on to the ‘khoke Sarkar’?”

“We have our emotions attached to him (Shivaji Maharaj). We worship him like God. The statue collapsed due to the high wind. It’s unfortunate. Our minister has gone there and is inspecting the situation,” said Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on the Shivaji statue collapse incident in Sindhudurg.

PM Modi had unveiled the statue on December 4 last year on the occasion of Navy Day. 

NCP (SP) state president and former minister Jayant Patil said: “The state government is responsible for the collapse, as it did not take proper care. The government paid little attention to the quality of work. It only focused on conducting an event where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was invited to unveil the statue. This Maharashtra government only issues new tenders, accepts commissions and gives contracts accordingly.” 

Senior officials of the police and district administration visited the site to take stock of the situation and to examine the damage.

Speaking on the issue, Maharashtra minister Deepak Kesarkar said: “I don't have all the details about the incident. However, it's important to note that PWD Minister Ravindra Chavan, also the guardian minister of Sindhudurg district, has said a thorough investigation will be conducted in the matter.”

“We are committed to erecting a new statue at the same location. This statue, unveiled by PM Modi, pays tribute to Shivaji Maharaj's visionary efforts in building a sea fort. We will take all necessary steps to address this matter promptly and effectively,” he added.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:26 Aug 2024, 07:49 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaMaharashtra news: 35-foot Chhatrapati Shivaji statue, unveiled by PM Modi, collapses in Sindhudurg

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    155.65
    03:53 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    1.5 (0.97%)

    Interglobe Aviation

    4,725.65
    03:54 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    12.3 (0.26%)

    State Bank Of India

    815.35
    03:56 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    0.1 (0.01%)

    Bharat Electronics

    306.60
    03:58 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    0.55 (0.18%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Tata Elxsi

    7,715.95
    03:58 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    629.55 (8.88%)

    Honasa Consumer

    507.40
    03:58 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    38.2 (8.14%)

    BLS International Services

    425.90
    03:59 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    28.75 (7.24%)

    PB Fintech

    1,804.00
    03:29 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    119.25 (7.08%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,067.00315.00
      Chennai
      73,352.00173.00
      Delhi
      72,781.00315.00
      Kolkata
      73,352.0030.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue