36 inmates of Etah jail test positive for COVID-19

1 min read . Updated: 26 Jul 2020, 03:25 PM IST PTI

ETAH : As many as 36 inmates of the district jail here have tested positive for COVID-19, an official said.

Jailor, Kuldeep Singh Bhadauria, said that in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the district and jail administration have set up a temporary jail at a school here.

Chief Medical Superintendent, Ajay Agarwal, said, "As per reports obtained from the Sarojini Naidu Medical College, Agra, 36 inmates of the Etah district jail have been found COVID-19 positive."

Bhadauria said that an administrative officer and deputy jailor have been posted at the temporary jail.

"Instead of sending a person directly to the jail, they are being sent to the temporary jail, where they will be tested for COVID-19. If symptoms are found, then they will be first admitted to L1 hospital, and after they are cured of COVID-19, they will enter the jail," he said.

