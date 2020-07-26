Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >36 inmates of Etah jail test positive for COVID-19
36 inmates of Etah jail test positive for COVID-19 (Photo: AFP)

36 inmates of Etah jail test positive for COVID-19

1 min read . 03:25 PM IST PTI

36 inmates of Etah jail test positive for COVID-19, in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the district and jail administration have set up a temporary jail at a school

ETAH : As many as 36 inmates of the district jail here have tested positive for COVID-19, an official said.

As many as 36 inmates of the district jail here have tested positive for COVID-19, an official said.

Jailor, Kuldeep Singh Bhadauria, said that in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the district and jail administration have set up a temporary jail at a school here.

Jailor, Kuldeep Singh Bhadauria, said that in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the district and jail administration have set up a temporary jail at a school here.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Chief Medical Superintendent, Ajay Agarwal, said, "As per reports obtained from the Sarojini Naidu Medical College, Agra, 36 inmates of the Etah district jail have been found COVID-19 positive."

Bhadauria said that an administrative officer and deputy jailor have been posted at the temporary jail.

"Instead of sending a person directly to the jail, they are being sent to the temporary jail, where they will be tested for COVID-19. If symptoms are found, then they will be first admitted to L1 hospital, and after they are cured of COVID-19, they will enter the jail," he said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated