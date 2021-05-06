3.6 magnitude earthquake hit Assam's Tezpur

3.6 magnitude earthquake hit Assam's Tezpur1 min read . 11:19 AM IST
Earlier on April 29, an earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale had struck Assam's Sonitpur
An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale occurred at 10.30 am near Assam's Tezpur, said the National Centre for Seismology.
Earlier on April 29, an earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale had struck Assam's Sonitpur . This was the seventh tremor after the earthquake of 6.4 magnitude on the Richter scale struck Assam's Sonitpur on 28 April.
On 28 April, around 10 earthquakes had hit the Sonitpur throughout the day. According to NCS, the area is seismically very active falling in the highest Seismic Hazard zone V associated with collisional tectonics where Indian plate subducts beneath the Eurasian Plate.
