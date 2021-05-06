Subscribe
Home >News >India >3.6 magnitude earthquake hit Assam's Tezpur

3.6 magnitude earthquake hit Assam's Tezpur

A woman collects water from a tap near a collapsed wall at an apartment building in Guwahati on 28 April 2021.
1 min read . 11:19 AM IST Staff Writer

Earlier on April 29, an earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale had struck Assam's Sonitpur

An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale occurred at 10.30 am near Assam's Tezpur, said the National Centre for Seismology.

Earlier on April 29, an earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale had struck Assam's Sonitpur . This was the seventh tremor after the earthquake of 6.4 magnitude on the Richter scale struck Assam's Sonitpur on 28 April.

On 28 April, around 10 earthquakes had hit the Sonitpur throughout the day. According to NCS, the area is seismically very active falling in the highest Seismic Hazard zone V associated with collisional tectonics where Indian plate subducts beneath the Eurasian Plate.

