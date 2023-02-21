Home / News / India /  3.6 magnitude earthquake hits Himachal's Dharamshala
Back

An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 occurred 56 km north of Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh at night on Monday, said the National Centre for Seismology, adding that its epicenter was at a depth of 10 kilometers beneath the earth's surface. 

"An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 occurred at 56km north of Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh at around 10:38 pm, yesterday. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground," the National Center for Seismology said in the statement.

Earlier on February 19, an earthquake also struck the town of Nandigama in Andhra Pradesh's NTR district. No loss of lives was reported. Sources said that the tremor occurred at around 7.13 am on Sunday and lasted for 3.4 seconds. Fearful residents rushed out of their homes onto the streets.

On the same day, an earthquake measuring 3.0 on the Richter scale also struck Madhya Pradesh. The National Centre for Seismology informed that the earthquake struck Dhar, about 151 km southwest of Indore around 1 pm.

The earthquake's epicenter was at a depth of 10 km beneath the earth's surface, the agency said. 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout
x