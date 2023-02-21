3.6 magnitude earthquake hits Himachal's Dharamshala
The epicenter of the earthquake was at a depth of 10 kilometers beneath the earth's surface.
An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 occurred 56 km north of Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh at night on Monday, said the National Centre for Seismology, adding that its epicenter was at a depth of 10 kilometers beneath the earth's surface.
