An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 occurred 56 km north of Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh at night on Monday, said the National Centre for Seismology, adding that its epicenter was at a depth of 10 kilometers beneath the earth's surface.

Earlier on February 19, an earthquake also struck the town of Nandigama in Andhra Pradesh's NTR district. No loss of lives was reported. Sources said that the tremor occurred at around 7.13 am on Sunday and lasted for 3.4 seconds. Fearful residents rushed out of their homes onto the streets.

On the same day, an earthquake measuring 3.0 on the Richter scale also struck Madhya Pradesh. The National Centre for Seismology informed that the earthquake struck Dhar, about 151 km southwest of Indore around 1 pm.

The earthquake's epicenter was at a depth of 10 km beneath the earth's surface, the agency said.