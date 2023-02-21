Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  3.6 magnitude earthquake hits Himachal's Dharamshala

3.6 magnitude earthquake hits Himachal's Dharamshala

1 min read . 05:21 AM IST Edited By Alka Jain
Earthquake of 3.6 magnitude hits Dharamshala. (AP)

The epicenter of the earthquake was at a depth of 10 kilometers beneath the earth's surface.

An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 occurred 56 km north of Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh at night on Monday, said the National Centre for Seismology, adding that its epicenter was at a depth of 10 kilometers beneath the earth's surface. 

"An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 occurred at 56km north of Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh at around 10:38 pm, yesterday. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground," the National Center for Seismology said in the statement.

Earlier on February 19, an earthquake also struck the town of Nandigama in Andhra Pradesh's NTR district. No loss of lives was reported. Sources said that the tremor occurred at around 7.13 am on Sunday and lasted for 3.4 seconds. Fearful residents rushed out of their homes onto the streets.

On the same day, an earthquake measuring 3.0 on the Richter scale also struck Madhya Pradesh. The National Centre for Seismology informed that the earthquake struck Dhar, about 151 km southwest of Indore around 1 pm.

The earthquake's epicenter was at a depth of 10 km beneath the earth's surface, the agency said. 

