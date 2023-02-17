An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 hit the Katra belt of Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Friday, the National Centre for Seismology said. The quake struck at 5.01 am at a depth of 10 km.

The epicenter was 97 kilometers east of Katra. The latitude and longitude of the earthquake were found to be 33.10 degrees and 75.97 degrees respectively. The location of the quake was 97 kilometers east of Katra.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 17-02-2023, 05:01:49 IST, Lat: 33.10 & Long: 75.97, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 97km E of Katra, Jammu, and Kashmir," NCS tweeted.

Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 17-02-2023, 05:01:49 IST, Lat: 33.10 & Long: 75.97, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 97km E of Katra, Jammu and Kashmir, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/dNYT7T7sLG@Indiametdept @ndmaindia @Dr_Mishra1966 @Ravi_MoES pic.twitter.com/s5TTbI8b9L — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) February 16, 2023

There was no casualty or damage to property reported from anywhere, the officials said.

On Thursday, an earthquake of 3.9 magnitude hit the East Khasi Hills of Meghalaya. It occurred at 9.26 am with 46 kilometers of depth.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:3.9, Occurred on 16-02-2023, 09:26:29 IST, Lat: 25.30 & Long: 91.71, Depth: 46 Km, Location: East Khasi Hills, Meghalaya," NCS said in a tweet.

An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 has also hit Assam's Hojai on February 13. The quake struck at 11.57 pm with 10 kilometres of depth in the area.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:3.2, Occurred on 13-02-2023, 11:57:27 IST, Lat: 26.05 & Long: 93.01, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Hojai, Assam," the agency said.