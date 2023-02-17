3.6 magnitude earthquake hits Jammu and Kashmir's Katra
Jammu and Kashmir: The epicenter of the earthquake was 97 kilometers east of Katra.
An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 hit the Katra belt of Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Friday, the National Centre for Seismology said. The quake struck at 5.01 am at a depth of 10 km.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×