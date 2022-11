An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter Scale on Wednesday hit Nashik in Maharashtra during the early hours, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

According to the NCS, the movement under the earth's surface was felt around 4 am in 89 kilometers west of Nashik in Maharashtra, and the depth was 5 km below the ground.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 23-11-2022, 04:04:35 IST, Lat: 19.95 and Long: 72.94, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 89km W of Nashik, Maharashtra, India," tweeted National Center for Seismology.

However, no casualty or damage has been reported due to the earthquake in Nashik.

Earlier, Delhi, NCR and some other northern states, including cities like New Tehri, Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, Pauri and others felt tremors when an earthquake measuring 5.4 jolted Nepal, 212 km southeast of Joshimath in Uttarakhand.

