3.6 magnitude earthquake hits Maharashtra's Nashik

3.6 magnitude earthquake hits Maharashtra's Nashik1 min read . 05:26 AM IST
An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter Scale on Wednesday hit Nashik in Maharashtra during the early hours, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS).
"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 23-11-2022, 04:04:35 IST, Lat: 19.95 and Long: 72.94, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 89km W of Nashik, Maharashtra, India," tweeted National Center for Seismology.
However, no casualty or damage has been reported due to the earthquake in Nashik.
Earlier, Delhi, NCR and some other northern states, including cities like New Tehri, Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, Pauri and others felt tremors when an earthquake measuring 5.4 jolted Nepal, 212 km southeast of Joshimath in Uttarakhand.
(Disclaimer: This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.)
