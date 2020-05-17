KARNATAKA : 36 new coronavirus cases were reported as of 8:00 AM on May 17 in Karnataka, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in Karnataka to 1,092. Among the total people infected as on date, 496 have recovered and 36 have passed away.

District-wise breakup is available for 408 of the total 1092 cases reported in the state. Bengaluru had the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 101 confirmed infections. The table and map below show confirmed cases for all districts.

19 districts in Karnataka have confirmed cases of Covid-19

Karnataka's 1,092 cases put it at number 14 in terms of number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 30706, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Maharashtra has the highest number of Covid-19 cases in India.

Data has been sourced from Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

