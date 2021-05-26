36 states, UTs to receive 1 lakh Covid vaccines doses within next 3 days: Centre

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Centre on Wednesday said that states and union territories will receive one lakh coronavirus vaccines within the next three days. According to the union health ministry, more than 1.77 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses still available with states and union territories, so far.

"1 lakh (1,00,000) vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by the States/UTs within the next 3 days," it added.

The ministry claimed that the Government of India has so far provided, both through the free of cost category and through direct state procurement category more than 22 crore (22,00,59,880) vaccine doses to states and union territories.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Centre has been supporting states and UTs by providing Covid-19 vaccines free of cost, and by also facilitating direct procurement by them, the ministry said.

Vaccination is an integral pillar of the Centre’s comprehensive strategy for the containment and management of the pandemic, along with test, track, treat and Covid-appropriate behaviour, the ministry underlined.

The government on May 1 opened up the inoculation drive for a large section of population on May 1 under its 'Liberalized and Accelerated Phase-3 Strategy of COVID-19 Vaccination'.

Under the strategy, 50% of the total Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) cleared vaccine doses of any manufacturer would be procured by the Government of India every month.

