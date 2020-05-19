366 new coronavirus cases reported in Gujarat as of 8:00 AM - May 19

366 new coronavirus cases reported in Gujarat as of 8:00 AM - May 191 min read . 08:58 AM IST
This brings total cases to 11,745, out of which 4,804 have recovered and 694 have passed away
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
This brings total cases to 11,745, out of which 4,804 have recovered and 694 have passed away
GUJARAT : 366 new coronavirus cases were reported as of 8:00 AM on May 19 in Gujarat, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in Gujarat to 11,745. Among the total people infected as on date, 4,804 have recovered and 694 have passed away.
366 new coronavirus cases were reported as of 8:00 AM on May 19 in Gujarat, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in Gujarat to 11,745. Among the total people infected as on date, 4,804 have recovered and 694 have passed away.
District-wise breakup is available for 2066 of the total 11745 cases reported in the state. Ahmedabad had the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 1298 confirmed infections. The table and map below show confirmed cases for all districts.
Gujarat's 11,745 cases put it at number 3 in terms of number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 35058, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Data has been sourced from Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated