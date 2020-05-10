366 Shramik Special trains run so far, around 400,000 migrants ferried: Railways

The Indian Railways on Sunday said that, amid pandemic, a total of 366 “Shramik Special" trains have been taking migrant workers at various states of the country to their native places. Of these, 287 of them have reached their destination while 79 are in transit. So far, at least 400,000 passengers have availed themselves of these trains.

These 287 trains have terminated in various states like Andhra Pradesh (one train), Bihar (87), Himachal Pradesh (1), Jharkhand (16), Madhya Pradesh (24), Maharashtra (3), Odisha (20), Rajasthan (4), Telangana (2), Uttar Pradesh (127), West Bengal (2).

These trains have been ferried migrants to cities like Tiruchchirappalli, Titlagarh, Barauni, Khandwa, Jagannathpur, Khurda Road, Prayagraj, Chhapra, Balia, Gaya, Purnia, Varanasi, Darbhanga, Gorakhpur, Lucknow, Jaunpur, Hatia, Basti, Katihar, Danapur, Muzzaffarpur, Saharsa etc.

Railways said proper screening of passengers is ensured before boarding the train. During the journey, passengers are given free meals and water.

The trains are being run by Railways only after concurrence is given both by the state that is sending the passengers and the state that is receiving them.

Maximum 1,200 passengers can travel in each of these special trains.

Every Shramik Special train has 24 coaches, each with a capacity of 72 seats.

However, only 54 people are allowed in a coach to maintain social distancing norms and the middle berth is not allotted to any passenger.

While the railways has not yet announced the cost incurred on the special services, the officials indicate that the national transporter has spent around ₹80 lakh per service.

The government had earlier stated that the cost of the services has been shared on a 85:15 ratio with states.

In its guidelines, the railways has said the trains will ply only if they have 90 per cent occupancy and the "states should collect the ticket fare".

