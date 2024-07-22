36-year-old techie dies by suicide in Pune due to manager’s harassment, public humiliation

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
Published22 Jul 2024, 05:22 PM IST
In a shocking incident, a 36-year-old IT professional commits suicide by jumping into the riverbed in Bopodi, Pune, after being consistently harassed and humiliated by his manager, the Free Press Journal reported on Monday

The deceased, Vishal Pramod Salvi,who was recently fired from work, cited the manager's constant threats and public humiliation as the reason for his drastic step, the report said.

The incident occurred on June 21, 2024, but the case was registered on July 21 after Vishal's sister lodged a complaint at Khadki Police Station against manager Zeeshan Haider.

Pune Police said a case has been registered against Zeeshan Haider, the manager of the IT company Located in Yerwada.

According to Pune Police, before ending his life, Vishal left a note mentioning that he was ending his life due to the constant harassment from his manager Zeeshan Haider. He also posted Haider's picture on his WhatsApp status.

The FIR

Vishal's sister, Preeti Amit Kamble, a resident of Pimple Gurav, filed a complaint at Khadki police station.

According to the FIR, Vishal, the brother of the plaintiff Preeti, who had been working in an IT company in Yerwada for the past ten years, was constantly harassed and humiliated by his manager, Zeeshan Haider, in front of other co-workers.

The FIR also mentioned that Zeeshan had earlier threatened him with dismissal before finally firing him from his job.

After being terminated, Vishal committed suicide by jumping into a riverbed in Bopodi on the night of June 21.

Vishal's sister alleged in the FIR that after writing the letter, Vishal ended his life.

Pune Police said a case has been registered against Haider under Section 306 (Abetment of Suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for inciting the youth to commit suicide.

"The accused has not been arrested yet. We have registered the case and are investigating the matter; appropriate action will be taken against the culprit," the Free Press Journal autoed a senior police officer from Khadki Police Station as saying.

 

 

 

 

First Published:22 Jul 2024, 05:22 PM IST
