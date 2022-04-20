This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
37 Cantonment hospitals to have Ayurveda centres
1 min read.07:57 PM ISTPTI
The defence ministry has decided to start Ayurveda centres at 37 cantonment hospitals and 12 military health-care facilities. The ministry said it has signed two MoUs with the Ministry of Ayush
The defence ministry has decided to start Ayurveda centres at 37 cantonment hospitals and 12 military health-care facilities, it said on Wednesday.
The ministry said it has signed two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with the Ministry of Ayush (MoA) for starting the Ayurveda centres.
"Two MoUs have been signed by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) with the Ministry of AYUSH (MoA), one for starting Ayurveda Centres at 37 Cantonment hospitals and another for starting Ayurveda centres at 12 military hospitals of Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS)," the defence ministry said in a statement.
The MoUs were signed during the Global Ayush Investment and Innovation Summit, a three-day event held at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar.