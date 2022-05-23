This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The release issued by the Government said that restaurants and eateries are collecting service charge from consumers by default even though collection of any such charge is voluntary and at consumers discretion and not mandatory as per law
The Department of Consumer Affairs on Monday issued a statement cautioning restaurants on forced charging of “Service Charges" in the bill.
However, a survey conducted by LocalCircles has found that only 23% consumers said that the restaurant did not levy a service charge indicating that this Unfair Trade Practice is still rampant
Survey shows that fewer consumers are standing up against forced service charge levied by restaurants now as compared to 2018.
The survey received 7,027 votes from consumers located in 271 districts of India and all these consumers had visited an air-conditioned restaurant in the last 30 days.
During the survey, 37% consumers said that when they visited an air-conditioned restaurant in the last one month, the restaurant charged them a service charge in the bill, while 7% said that the restaurant charged it, but they got it removed. Only 23% said the restaurant did not charge it at all and 33% did not pay attention to the bill.
The survey also found that only 23% air-conditioned restaurants are not levying such a charge on the bill which indicates that most may still be levying this charge on the bill. Service Charge is classified as an unfair trade practice and previously the Department of Consumer Affairs issued several advisories to restaurants in 2017-2019 so this practice stops. However, the practice continues to this date as indicated by the survey.
Service Charge is classified as an unfair trade practice and previously the Department of Consumer Affairs issued several advisories to restaurants in 2017-2019 so this practice stops. However, the practice continues to this date as indicated by the survey.
Now with the Consumer Protection Act 2019 being in force, the CCPA should issue an order against levying of service charge by air-conditioned restaurants. This will resolve the issue both for consumers as well as give clarity to restaurants. LocalCircles will share the findings of this report with the Department of Consumer Affairs and the CCPA for action
