The unlawful twin towers built by Supertech, which are taller than Qutub Minar, will be destroyed, making them the highest buildings ever to be taken down in India.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The Residents Welfare Association (RWA) has finished all necessary preparations in order to carry out the scheduled demolition of Supertech's twin, 40-story buildings at its Emerald project in Noida on August 28 at 2:30 PM.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Residents Welfare Association (RWA) has finished all necessary preparations in order to carry out the scheduled demolition of Supertech's twin, 40-story buildings at its Emerald project in Noida on August 28 at 2:30 PM.
The twin towers can now be destroyed with explosives, according to the Supreme Court. The demolition was scheduled to begin on August 21, but the court granted the Noida Authority's appeal to delay it until August 28.
The twin towers can now be destroyed with explosives, according to the Supreme Court. The demolition was scheduled to begin on August 21, but the court granted the Noida Authority's appeal to delay it until August 28.
The twin towers will be demolished because of serious violations of building codes. The Noida Authority and Supertech had engaged in "nefarious complicity," according to the Supreme Court, which ordered that the business demolish the building at its own expense under the guidance of the Noida Authority and an expert organisation like the Central Building Research Institute.
The twin towers will be demolished because of serious violations of building codes. The Noida Authority and Supertech had engaged in "nefarious complicity," according to the Supreme Court, which ordered that the business demolish the building at its own expense under the guidance of the Noida Authority and an expert organisation like the Central Building Research Institute.
On August 28, at least 3,700 kilos of explosives would be used to destroy the two 40-story towers owned by Supertech in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The explosive wire connections, which have been installed on every floor, will be completed within the next two to three days. Over the past two weeks, explosives have been planted in the Twin Towers.
On August 28, at least 3,700 kilos of explosives would be used to destroy the two 40-story towers owned by Supertech in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The explosive wire connections, which have been installed on every floor, will be completed within the next two to three days. Over the past two weeks, explosives have been planted in the Twin Towers.
Also Read: Noida twin towers demolition: More than 5,000 residents to vacate on Aug 28
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Also Read: Noida twin towers demolition: More than 5,000 residents to vacate on Aug 28
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"Lights, elevators and water supply to be shut down post-evacuation. All maintenance staff to be evacuated to a safe zone, along with residents in nearby societies. We are expecting a no man's land by 12 pm. Blast to be done at 2:30 pm, after which govt agencies conduct an inspection," RWA VP added.
"Lights, elevators and water supply to be shut down post-evacuation. All maintenance staff to be evacuated to a safe zone, along with residents in nearby societies. We are expecting a no man's land by 12 pm. Blast to be done at 2:30 pm, after which govt agencies conduct an inspection," RWA VP added.
The process of installing explosives in Apex has now also been completed. Explosives have already been planted in Ceyane Tower.
Supertech's illegal twin towers, which are taller than Qutub Minar, will be destroyed in 9 seconds at 2.30 PM on August 28 to become the highest structures ever in India to be demolished. Vibration can be decreased by using impact cushions.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Supertech's illegal twin towers, which are taller than Qutub Minar, will be destroyed in 9 seconds at 2.30 PM on August 28 to become the highest structures ever in India to be demolished. Vibration can be decreased by using impact cushions.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
According to Edifice Engineering partner Utkarsh Mehta, it will take nine to ten seconds for all of the explosives to detonate in a succession, generating a huge noise. Ganesh Shah, the DCP for traffic in Noida, went to the Supertech Twin Towers on August 22.
According to Edifice Engineering partner Utkarsh Mehta, it will take nine to ten seconds for all of the explosives to detonate in a succession, generating a huge noise. Ganesh Shah, the DCP for traffic in Noida, went to the Supertech Twin Towers on August 22.
"Traffic planning is in the final stages. A few days ago, the road in front of the twin towers was closed. All roads connected to it will be closed on the day of the demolition," he said.The demolition of the Apex (32 storeys) and Ceyane (29 storeys) would leave behind approximately 35,000 cubic metres of debris that would take at least three months to be cleared.
"Traffic planning is in the final stages. A few days ago, the road in front of the twin towers was closed. All roads connected to it will be closed on the day of the demolition," he said.The demolition of the Apex (32 storeys) and Ceyane (29 storeys) would leave behind approximately 35,000 cubic metres of debris that would take at least three months to be cleared.
The Supreme Court's decision was the result of a number of petitions submitted by homebuyers in support of and opposition to the Allahabad High Court's ruling from April 11, 2014, which ordered the demolition of the two buildings within four months and the reimbursement of apartment purchasers' money.
The Supreme Court's decision was the result of a number of petitions submitted by homebuyers in support of and opposition to the Allahabad High Court's ruling from April 11, 2014, which ordered the demolition of the two buildings within four months and the reimbursement of apartment purchasers' money.
According to the Supreme Court, August 28 may be affirmed as the date of destruction, with a "bandwidth of seven days" between August 29 and September 4 to account for any little delays brought on by technical issues or weather circumstances.
According to the Supreme Court, August 28 may be affirmed as the date of destruction, with a "bandwidth of seven days" between August 29 and September 4 to account for any little delays brought on by technical issues or weather circumstances.