37,000 companies getting struck off from records: MCA

While inactive companies may default on certain statutory requirements such as filing of annual returns, they are not necessarily the ones which are involved in financial crimes including money laundering. Many entrepreneurs incorporate companies with the intention to start a business but due to various genuine reasons including economic factors, some of them do not take off, adding to the number of inactive companies in official records. Shell entities set up by corporate wrongdoers for financial offences generally tend to comply with the filing requirements to stay away from regulatory radar. These are identified by intensive data mining by regulatory agencies.