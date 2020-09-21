38.71 lakh EPF members withdraw 44,000 cr since lockdown: Govt

As part of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana announced by the government to address COVID-19 situation, the EPF scheme was amended to provide for a non-refundable advance from the provident fund account of a member not exceeding the basic wages and dearness allowances of that member for three months or up to 75% of the amount standing to his credit in the EPF account, whichever is less.