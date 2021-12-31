38% Indians looking for a trustworthy partner: Tinder

NEW DELHI: With the covid-19 pandemic having changed the way people date and what they look for in their partners, dating app Tinder said around 38% of Gen Zs have revealed they’re looking for someone who is trustworthy and 36% are seeking a connection with a sense of humour, 12% are on the lookout for someone who “is not an ass", and 14% are looking for a kind date.

These insights are based on Tinder bio data collected between January and December 2020 versus January to December 2021, and questions that members were asked within the app in December 2021. Bio data is the information which users put out about themselves on the site.

Talking about traits, good intentions also top the list among singles in India. 41% members look for matches with intentions of fixing the world, using less plastic (39%) and even going vegan (8%).

Tinder members are already setting their aspirations for the new year. 49% revealed they would be up for traveling again, while over 31% members said they would sign up to join a gym. 15% members are keen to eat less junk food.

When asked what they're looking forward to in 2022, many said they were seeking their partner-in-crime (35%), while others (20%) are just looking to finish what they start or even have a goal in the first place (25%), and 20% say they want to find time for themselves in 2022.

“With the new year almost here, we’re encouraging members to refresh their bios, review their passions and interests and update their profile photos," Aahana Dhar, director, communications, Tinder India said in a statement.

Earlier this month, Tinder had revealed that young Indians enjoyed both virtual as well as physical meetings after getting vaccinated in 2021. Video dates have turned into a first date staple for singletons with mentions of ‘video call’ in Tinder bios growing by 52% globally. Bios refer to the brief description on a user's profile of their interests/details.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.