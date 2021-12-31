38% Indians looking for a trustworthy partner: Tinder

NEW DELHI: With the covid-19 pandemic having changed the way people date and what they look for in their partners, dating app Tinder said around 38% of Gen Zs have revealed they’re looking for someone who is trustworthy and 36% are seeking a connection with a sense of humour, 12% are on the lookout for someone who “is not an ass", and 14% are looking for a kind date.

