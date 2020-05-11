HYDERABAD : As many as 38 fresh cases of coronavirus were reported in Andhra Pradesh (AP) on Monday, taking the state’s tally of positive cases to 2018. 73 people were discharged from various hospitals today after they fully recovered from the infection. With a 50% patient recovery rate, number of recovered patients in AP is currently higher than the active cases.

The latest cases were detected from a pool of 7,409 samples which were sent for testing.

Of the 38 new cases, 8 were detected in the districts of Anathapur, 9 each in Chittoor and Kurnool, 5 in Guntur, 3 in Krishna, 1 case in Nellore, and 3 in Visakhapatnam, as per the state bulletin.

As of Monday, out of the total 2018 covid-19 cases in the state, 975 are currently active, while 998 patients in total have been discharged post recovery. The covid-19 death toll in the state stands at 45.

The state’s covid-19 numbers have been consistently on the rise on a day-to-day basis as well. With 962 covid patients, Kurnool and Guntur districts together account for 47% cases in the state.

Of the total 13 districts in AP, Kurnool has the highest number of covid-19 cases with 575 patients, followed by Guntur with 387, Krishna with 342 and Chittoor 121 patients. These four districts account for 1425 of the total 1980 cases in the state.

While the state government has ramped up its testing, AP has been detecting about 50 to 80 new cases every day over the last few weeks. The state government has also arranged special transport facilities for the foreign returnees who arrived on Monday in AP to be taken to their designated quarantine centres.

All those entering the state will be constantly monitored and tracked through an app (developed for the purpose) until they reach their destination. In addition to this, their details will be shared with local health workers, village volunteers to check over their health conditions.

