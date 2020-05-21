HYDERABAD : Coronavirus (covid-19) cases inched closer to the 2000-mark in Telangana, as 38 more persons tested positive for the virus on Thursday, taking the state’s tally to 1699. Hyderabad continued to be the most affected, as 26 out of the latest 38 cases were from the capital alone, while 23 more patients also recovered from the virus on the same day.

According to a bulletin from the state government, so far 1036 (60%) covid-19 patients have recovered, while 618 cases are currently active in the state. So far, 45 others have also succumbed to the virus in Telangana. On Thursday, 2 out of the 38 persons who tested were migrants. The number of covid-19 cases in Telangana has been steadily increasing day-by-day.

In Telangana, a 37-year-old police constable working with the state police also succumbed to covid-19. The death reportedly took place a day earlier on 20 May, few days after the cop tested positive for the virus. This is the first death reported from the police department in the state.

“#PoliceConstableOfficer Dayakar Reddy a #Covid19FrontLineWarrior of

@hydcitypolice died of #CoronaVirus last night @ GandhiHospital.

My Heartfelt Condolences to the bereaved family members. The Govt & #TSPolice will standby & support the family in #TheHourOfDistress by all means," Telangana director general of police M. Mahender Reddy wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

According to an official from the state government, the deceased, Dayakar Reddy, had been posted for duty in Hyderabad, and had been unwell from some days. He was reportedly suffering from fever, but was on duty in spite of that. However, his temperature soared last week, following which he was admitted at a private hospital. Following that, his samples were collected and he tested positive for covid-19.

The constable died while undergoing treatment late in the night on 20 May. He was staying in Hyderabad’s Vanasthalipuram area. The state government has also drawn a lot of flak from different quarters for not testing enough people when compared to other states.

